Kathleen “Kathy” M. Gehring, 67, of Fostoria, Ohio, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020 at her home. She was born August 11, 1952 in Fostoria, Ohio to Virgil & Marilyn (Staley) Blechinger.

She is survived by daughters Cindy Gehring-Curlis of Fostoria, Tina Jones of Bryan, sons Michael Gehring of Fostoria, Alex Gehring of Napoleon & Dennis Jones of Bryan, brother Jim Blechinger of Fostoria, sisters Mary Blechinger of Tiffin, half-sister Judy Beltz of Findlay, granddaughters Cindra Curlis, Breant’e Gehring, great grandson Ka’Marion Jones.

Kathy is preceded in death by her parents, brothers Ron, Tom, Joey & Richard Blechinger, half sister Sharon Lotz, grandson D’Andre Gehring..

Kathy enjoyed spending time with her family and playing video games.

Memorials can be made to American Cancer Society

Local arrangements were handled by Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home, Fostoria, Ohio.

