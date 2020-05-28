Dr. Jeanne Mosier of Helena met her eternal reward on the evening of May 15, 2020. She was born to Clarence Mosier and Alberta (Shaver) Mosier on May 25, 1927. She graduated from Amsden High School and became a flight attendant for 20th Century Airlines. She attended Anchor Bay Evangelical Association In New Baltimore, MI., where she earned her Bachelor of Theology and was ordained in 1950.

She was a popular evangelical minister in the upper midwest. She formed a ministry team known as “The Lamplighters” and cut three LP albums of gospel music. Concurrently she often held secular positions, including a number of years as a social worker for the State of Ohio. She designed her own home and built it herself with the help and guidance of her step-father. She continued her pursuit of knowledge through post-graduate courses and in 1964 was awarded a Doctor of Divinity degree from National Bible College. In the 1970’s she was called to be a foreign missionary and went to the Philippines. There she expanded the mission facilities at two separate locations. Many pastors graduated under her tutelage.

She served in the Philippines until the turn of the century. At that point she had served 25 years as an evangelist and 25 years as a missionary. After returning home she preached and served as a relief pastor in many NW Ohio, Michigan and Indiana churches, long past her 90th birthday.

She is survived by three of her six sisters, one brother, five of their spouses, four generations of nieces and nephews and numerous cousins. She was predeceased by three sisters and one brother.

A celebration of her life is planned at Scott Trinity United Methodist Church, Risingsun, Ohio later this summer on a date to be announced. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made in her memory to Scott Trinity United Methodist Church.

Local arrangements were handled by the Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home, Fostoria.