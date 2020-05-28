Franklin D. Nelson, 79, of Fostoria, Ohio, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020 at the Bridge Hospice Care Center, Findlay, Ohio. He was born November 6, 1940 in Brewton, AL to Leroy & Ivalee (Walters) Nelson. He married Susan Zuern November 15, 1990 in FL.

Surviving are wife Susan Nelson of Fostoria, daughters Cindy Nelson of Phoenix City, AL, Jacqueline Lokey of Fostoria, Lori Sheridan of Findlay, son Roy Nelson of Fostoria, sisters Grace Hardter, Donna (Bill) McClellan, Patricia Exline, Janis (Ray) Castillo & Loretta Rowell, all of FL, Angie (Steve) Ruzicka of TN, brothers Robert (Wendy) Nelson of TX, Joe (Caroline) Nelson of FL, 4 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren.

Frank is preceded in death by his parents, brothers Foy & Coy Nelson, sister Mertie Bell Stephens.

He retired from the U.S. Army after 20 years and served during Vietnam. He also was a retired truck driver. Frank was a very active member of the Trinity United Brethren Church and enjoyed camping, fishing, NASCAR.

Funeral services will be private. Burial will be in Fountain Cemetery, Fostoria, OH.

Memorials can be made to the Vietnam Veterans of America.

Local arrangements were handled by Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home, Fostoria.

