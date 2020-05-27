William Ira Greene, 78, of Wildway Road, Appomattox, Virginia, died Sunday, May 24, 2020. He was the loving husband of Marcia Kay McDonald Greene for 58 years.

Born in Fostoria, OH, February 9, 1942, he was a son of the late Sylvia Frances Brandeberry and Charles Jameson Greene. William was a 1960 graduate of Fostoria High School.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by two children, Kyle Jameson Greene of Lynchburg and Holly Lyn Greene of Clifton Park, NY; one sister, Sue Wolfe of Columbus, OH; three grandchildren, Gabriel Jameson Greene, Gloria Nichole Cuaquehua and Christine Connor Kevan; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by one sister, Marlene Toukan; and one brother, David Charles Greene.

Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com