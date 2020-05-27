GIBSONBURG — John McDaniels, 79, of Gibsonburg, died at 8:26 a.m. Saturday in Gibsonburg.

Survivors include children John “JC” (Mary) McDaniels of Port Clinton, Jodie (Charles) Bender of Lindsey, Betty Jo (John) Helle of Gibsonburg, Sharon T. “Susie” (Tim Strause) of Gibsonburg and Robert (Marilyn) McDaniels of Fremont.

Private services will be Friday at West Union Cemetery, Gibsonburg, with burial to follow.

Herman-Veh Funeral Home and Cremation Services is handling arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the Toledo Zoo.

