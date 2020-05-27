Annabelle Bouillon, 93, of Fostoria, passed away at 12:35 a.m., Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at her home.

She was born May 15, 1927 in Fostoria to the late James and Barbara (Miller) Bouillon. She was baptized in St. Wendelin Church with her uncle, Henry, and aunt, Mary Theis of New Riegel, as Godparents.

She is survived by sisters, Maraquita Steinmetz, Florida, and Joella Feasel, Fostoria; and brother, Joe Bouillon, Fostoria; along with many nieces and nephews.

Annabelle was also preceded in death by brother and sister-in-law, Bernard and Mary Catherine “Kate” (Frey) Bouillon; sister-in-law, Mary (Brickner) Bouillon; and brothers-in-law, Wilfred Steinmetz and William “Bill” Feasel.

Annabelle was a 1945 graduate of Hopewell-Loudon High School. In 1945, she was professed into the Third Order of St. Francis and was a current member of St. Wendelin Catholic Church.

She loved to care for babies and children. She made a life of attending more than 100 babies and their mothers at childbirth. At one time Annabelle worked for the Ring family, tending to Fr. Dan Ring and his brothers and sisters. She made many friends and happy memories. She then moved to Carlsbad, New Mexico, and worked at a hospital in the maternity ward. She lived in Carlsbad for 35 years and continued her loving care for children and helped in prison ministries. In 1955, she moved back to Fostoria to live with her sister, Joella.

Visitation is Thursday, May 28, 2020 from 5-8 p.m. at HOENING & SON FUNERAL HOME, 133 W. Tiffin St., Fostoria, OH 44830, where a Christian Wake service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Annabelle’s family appreciates your attendance; the number of visitors will be regulated, along with social distancing.

Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m., Friday at St. Wendelin Catholic Church. Burial will follow in St. Wendelin Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to St. Wendelin Church or Heartland Hospice, c/o the funeral home.

