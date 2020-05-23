Betty J. Shrider, 96, of Sandusky, and formerly of Fostoria, passed away at the Ohio Veteran’s Home, in Sandusky, on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.

She was born in Findlay on November 4, 1923, to Jay Gordon and Lillie Evon (Lowery) Stoddard. She married John J. Shrider on November 9, 1946, in Napoleon, and he preceded her in death on January 28, 2005.

She is survived by children, Robert (Tanya) Avery, of Guysville, OH, Thomas John (Michelle) Shrider, of Bayfield, WI, Susan (Jon) Bahader, of Millbury, OH, and John Merle (Janice Richardson), of Glen Jean, W. VA; 13 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Jay and Lillie, son, Bruce Shrider, and three brothers, Wayne, Dale, and Ronnie Stoddard.

Betty proudly served her country during WWII as a member of the U.S. Navy’s corps, WAVES (Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Services), and was a bookkeeper. After the navy she married John and they settled into rural Fostoria. After getting her children off to school she worked at H & R Block and later Sherwood Plastics. A devoted mother, Betty enjoyed being kind to her children and grandchildren, traveling out West, and attending Broadway shows when she could. Although a private person by nature, she was also a bit of a social butterfly and enjoyed her life at the Ohio Veteran’s Home, as it provided the opportunity to do so.

All services will be held privately. Betty will be laid to rest in Fountain Cemetery, Fostoria, with military honors provided by the United Veterans of Fostoria.

MANN-HARE-HOENING Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.

Memorials may be in the form of contribution to the Ohio Veteran’s Home, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter””Day Saints, Sandusky, or to the charity of the donor’s choice.

