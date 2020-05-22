A loving Mother, Grandmother and Great-grandmother, Anna Bridget (Brose) Waltermeyer went home to God on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at St. Catherine’s Manor, Fostoria, Ohio.

Anna was born August 11, 1928 in a country farmhouse on Centerville Road, rural Fostoria. She was born to William H. and Louise R. (Reinhart) Brose. She was the fourth child and eldest daughter of 14. She graduated from New Riegel High School in 1946.

Anna met her husband Richard P. Waltermeyer Sr. while babysitting for his aunt and uncle. They were married February 4, 1948 in Louisville, Kentucky. He died June 4, 1975.

Anna is survived by her five children, their children, and her great-grandchildren: son, Richard P. (Nancy) Waltermeyer Jr. of Decatur, IL., son, Dennis (Susan) Waltermeyer of Fostoria, their children Tony (Jennifer) Waltermeyer and daughter Leslie, Jamie (Jeremy) Frazier, children, Tyler Chavana, and Alex Frazier, Jason Waltermeyer and Sammie and Stevie Hass, daughter, Mary (Dave) Zoeller of New Riegel, their children, Jesse (Michelle) Zoeller of Fairfield and children, Devon (Kate) Parm, Ryan, Riley, and Raygan Parm, Lisa Zoeller and daughter Adaline of New Riegel, Sarah Gomez and children Alicia, Juliana and Sierra Gomez of Tiffin, son Timothy Waltermeyer of Fostoria, daughter Theresa (Dennis) Schumaker of Burgoon and children Ryan Hershey of Hillard, and Chloe, Amy (Josh) Huff of Findlay.

She is also survived by her siblings, Jeanette (George) Lucius of Bucyrus, Alice (Gene) Lucius of New Riegel, Francis (Donna) Brose of Tiffin, Andrew (Betsy) Brose of Sycamore, and Rose Ann (Jim) Mayer of Tiffin.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard, and siblings, Infant brother William Jr., Virgil (Florence) Brose, Herman “Pete” (Joyce) Brose, Lucille (Fred) Smith, Paul (Nancy) Brose, Jacob (Janice) Brose, Inez (John) Kerlin, and Bernard (Carol) Brose.

Anna was a wonderful mother. There were always homemade cookies after school, bedtime snacks, Million Dollar Fudge and popcorn balls at Christmas, camping trips every summer, board and card games, and so much love! She was a very talented person, having crocheted over 200 beautiful and complicated afghans, giving them to so many as gifts. She had a green thumb and could bring anyone’s dying plants back to life. Anna so loved being a child at heart, playing in the sandbox as a grandmother, and even as a great-grandmother. Her great-grandmother Alicia announced when she was only three years old that Anna was “Great-Grandma Friend”!

Anna started playing cards at the Seneca County Senior Center in Fostoria when she was 50 years old, and at the age of 82 she was the longest living member. She was past Regent of the Daughters of Isabelle in Fostoria, from 1982-1993, President of the Site Council of Nutrition from 1984-1996, served on the Board of Trustees of the Fostoria Senior Center for 12 years and a member for 32 years and longtime member of St. Wendelin Catholic Church, Fostoria.

Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 am Thursday May 28, 2020 at St. Wendelin Catholic Church, Fostoria with Fr. Doug Taylor presiding. Burial will follow in St. Wendelin Cemetery.

