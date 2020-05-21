Kenneth E. Hornick, 77, of Rawson, went to be with the Lord on May 19, 2020. He was born on November 11, 1942 in Clarksburg, WV to the late Freeman E. and Christine M. (Diamond) Hornick. He was a graduate of Columbia High School, in Columbia TN. Ken married Barbara G. Lane on September 12, 1964 and they later divorced. He then married Carol J. McGough on October 30, 1987.

Ken proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from 1967-1970. He graduated from Tennessee Technological University in 1966 and from Bowling Green State University in 1996. Ken was a long time member of Norcrest Church and later Cornerstone Baptist Church in Findlay. He was employed by Union Carbide Corporation in Columbia, TN, Niagara Falls, NY, Fostoria, OH, and later Hancor of Findlay. Ken loved hunting and fishing and was active in the Bill Glass Prison Ministry, especially the follow-up Bible Study on Wednesday nights at the Allen Correctional Institution in Lima, OH.

Ken is survived by his wife, Carol; children from his first marriage, Kimberly D. and Eric E. Hornick; granddaughter, Heather D. Reinhart of Fostoria, OH; a brother, Bradford E. Hornick, of Alabama; and a cousin, Kelly Diamond, of Morgantown, WV; step-children, Elaine (Robert) Brannan, of MI, Patrick T., and Brian J. McGough, of Indiana; and seven step-grandchildren, Nathan, Evan, and Ryan Brannan, and Phoebe, Dugan, Ryker, and Ruddik McGough.

Friends and family may visit on Friday, May 22, 2020 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at HUFFORD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 1500 Manor Hill Rd, Findlay (419-422-1500). A graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Tawa Cemetery, CR 12, Benton Ridge, at 9:30 a.m. with Pastor Walt Sheppard officiating. Full military rites will be rendered by the Hancock County Veterans Memorial Squad. Memorial contributions in Ken’s name may be made to Cornerstone Baptist church. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.huffordfh.com.