Nathaniel “Nate” Louis Harrell, 55, of Fostoria, passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at ProMedica Toledo Hospital, in Toledo.

He was born June 24, 1964, in Bridgeport CT, to Oscar Louis and Mary Louise (Taylor) Moore.

He married Michelle Tucker on August 30, 2008 and she survives him. He also leaves behind to cherish his memory, and caring and loving, comedic sense of humor, his children; Tamika Riddick, Johnnie Hall, Tanisha (E. Tanielle) Norris, Day’na (Gary) Lipscomb, Nathaniel (Jennifer) Harrell Jr, Tavares Gant, Natisha (Terrell) Black, Daquon Allen, A’Bria Harrell, Jordyn Harrell, Rasheed Harrell, and Najee Harrell; 24 grandchildren; siblings, Jack Dillard, Patricia Myrick, Debra L. Ford, Evangeline Johnson, William H. Harrell, Ernest H. Harrell, Donna J. Walker, and Carmen M. Brooks. He was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar Moore and Mary Harrell, and two brothers, Thomas L. Harrell and Charles M. Harrell.

Nate graduated from Warren Harding High School in Bridgeport, CT in 1982. A member of the First Baptist Church in Fostoria, he served on its trustee board and sang in the choir; he loved to sing. He worked in maintenance at the Findlay Village Mall, and in his leisure time enjoyed basketball, football, fishing, four-wheeling, and cooking out on the grill. Most of all, Nate was a very family oriented man.

Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at the First Baptist Church, 534 Lynn Street, Fostoria. Masks are mandatory for entrance into the church. Gloves and sanitizer will be available in the narthex. Social distancing must be respected.

Private family services will take place with Pastor Michael Burton presiding.

Nathaniel will be laid to rest in Fountain Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, Fostoria, or to the American Kidney Fund.

MANN-HARE-HOENING Funeral Home, Fostoria, has been entrusted with arrangements.