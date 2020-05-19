June E. Burkholder, 74, of Fostoria, passed away at 7:30 p.m., on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at Good Shepherd Home, in Fostoria.

She was born on November 12, 1945, in Findlay, to David Edward and Virginia Rae (Whicker) Mankin. She married Edward Burkholder, and he preceded her in death on April 2, 1991.

Surviving is her son, William E. (Rachel) King, of Fostoria; four grandchildren, Andi Rochelle Mireles, Evan Edward King, William Edward King, Jr., and Dominic Marcel King; five great- grandchildren, Adelina Socorro , Zuri Brielle, Zues Gabriel, Zane Edward, and Alexander Landon King; twin sister, Jane A Runion, of New Riegel, and sisters, Barbara A. Smith, of Jacksonville, Florida and Tami L. Mankin, of Fostoria; and brother, Michael (the late Deborah) Mankin, of Fostoria.

She was preceded in death by her parents, David and Virginia, a sister, Dolly M. Barrett, and brothers, Thomas H. and David R. Mankin.

June owned and operated the former Burk’s Bait in Fostoria, and worked at Atlas Crankshaft.

June was a sweet, kind, generous and caring soul to whom family and grandchildren were everything. She enjoyed Elvis Presley oldies, putting together puzzles, doing crossword puzzles, and crocheting.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m.””2 pm, on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at MANN-HARE-HOENING Funeral Home, 407 N. Countyline St., Fostoria. Whereas the Burkholder family appreciates your attendance, the number of visitors will be regulated at any given time for admittance into the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor's choice.