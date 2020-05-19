Jean A. Marley, 77, of Fostoria, passed away peacefully at 1:30 a.m. Sunday May 17, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her husband, children, granddaughters and sister.

She was born July 24, 1942 in Tiffin to the late Edward and Viola (Kilen) Betts. She married Francis M. Marley Jr. on December 25, 2004 in their Fostoria home and he survives her.

Jean is also survived by her daughter, Diane Gillig, Fostoria; and sons, Greg (Sue) Kisaberth, Fort Myers, FL and Brett Hoffbauer, Fostoria; and her sister, Gail (William) Sherwood, Fostoria. Jean’s pride and joy were her four granddaughters, Jennifer (Brent) McClain, Lindsey (Ryan Morris) Gillig, Jill Kisaberth and Sara Kisaberth. Additionally, Jean was thrilled with her two great-grandsons, Landon Morris and Connor McClain, and recent additions to her family, her nephews, Jeff (Joyce) Work and Scott (Cindy) Work, both of Tiffin.

Survivors also include her stepfamily, Francis C. Marley, Anchorage, AK and Elizabeth (Michael) Ware, Newport News, VA; and grandchildren, Christopher and Alyssa Ware.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Larry Betts; her sister, Joann Work; and nieces, Wendy Sherwood Whiteker and Teresa Betts.

Jean enjoyed spending time with her family. She was and will be remembered for being a compassionate and kind woman. She was known for her quick wit and sense of humor, even during her illness. She enjoyed watching nature and feeding the birds and squirrels in her backyard. Jean enjoyed traveling and was especially fond of her memories of Northern Michigan and Alaska.

Jean was a member of the Fostoria Amvets, Fostoria American Legion Auxiliary and of the Presbyterian faith.

A very special thanks to Bridge Hospice of Findlay for their kindness, compassion and guidance during Jean’s final days.

Jean requested memorials be made to Bridge Hospice Care or Seneca County Humane Society, c/o Hoening & Son Funeral Home, 133 W. Tiffin St, Fostoria, OH 44830.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date due to the pandemic. Graveside services will take place at St. Wendelin Cemetery with burial on the Marley Family Plot.

