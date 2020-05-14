Wayne A. Kingery, 91 of Fostoria, Ohio, passed away at the Good Shepherd Nursing Home in Fostoria on May 12, 2020. He was born September 24, 1928 to Martin and Evelyn (Mee) Kingery, both deceased.

He married Mary Arwood on August 14, 1949. They both graduated from Fostoria High School. They were able to celebrate their Sixty-fifth anniversary before she passed away on April 3, 2015.

Wayne has two sons, Wayne (Sandra) Kingery of New Palastine, Indiana and Jeff (Michelle) Kingery of Fostoria. Grandchildren Katherine, Kristine, Steve, Brian and Christopher. Great Grandchildren Ethan, Ellicia, and Elite. He also had two brothers Martin and Jack Kingery, who are both deceased.

Wayne retired from Bendix Autolite in 1978 and started his Orchard business, which lasted over Twenty-five years. He loved bowling and was still on a league until 2019 at the age of 90, with his best bowling buddies Bob Wickard, Jerry Gillig and Kevin Frederick.

There will be private services held at a later date. Memorials can be made to CASA or Fostoria Lions Club.

The Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home is assisting the family with his arrangements.

