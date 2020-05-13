Louvenia Tucker, 68, of Tiffin, died May 3 at the Autumnwood Care Center in Tiffin. She was born Feb. 1, 1952, in Laurinburg, North Carolina, to the late Ike and Rosa Belle (Tucker) Moore.

Survivors include children Malcom (Annie) Tucker of Tiffin, Alfonzo Moore of Tiffin, Dexter Tucker of Bellevue and LaShanna (Adams) Aguda of Columbus, step-children Harriett (Tyrone) Montgomery, Tracy Butler of Fostoria, Darlene Tucker of Akron, William Legrant of Canton and James (Carolyn) Legrant of Tiffin, sisters Daisy Legrant of Tiffin, Juanita (Willie) Grant of Tiffin, Esther (Ernest) Pate of Bennettsville, South Carolina, Dorothy (John) Kirby of Fostoria and Sarah Ingram of High Point, North Carolina.

A celebration of life for Louvenia will take place at a later date. The Engle-Shook Funeral Home & Crematory in Tiffin handling arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to The American Alzheimer’s Association.

Online condolences can be made at www.engleshookfuneralhome.com.