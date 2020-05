Nadine Fay Niswander, 76, of Fostoria, died Thursday at Good Shepherd Home in Fostoria. She was born September 30, 1943, in Fostoria, to Hank and Glada (Smith) Luzadder.

Survivors include daughter Leah of Fostoria and step-son Randy Niswander.

There will be no services at this time.

Mann-Hare-Hoening Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be considered to the Niswander family.

Online condolences may be made at www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.