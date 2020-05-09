Mary Elizabeth VanCuren, 80, of Fostoria, passed away at 8:08 a.m. Friday, May 8, 2020 at her home.

She was born January 29, 1940 in Tiffin to the late Clifford and R. Irene (Jacoby) Lonsway.

Surviving are daughters, Kristin (Matt) VanCuren Koester, Toledo, and Karin (Kevin) Walters, Fort Myers, FL; grandson, Callan T. Walters; and sister, Posey Jacobs, Illinois; nine nieces and five nephews as well as long-time friend Peg Gehring. She was also preceded in death by a grandson, A.J. Walters; brothers, Thom, John, Joe and Rick; sister, Rosey Lonsway; and two nieces.

Mary was a lifelong member of St. Wendelin Catholic Church, Fostoria, and a 1958 graduate of St. Wendelin High School. She was a 1962 graduate of Mary Manse College. She started her teaching career at St. Wendelin Elementary School, followed by five years in the Cleveland area at St. Angela in Fairview Park and Maple School in North Olmsted. She resumed her teaching career at St. Wendelin in 1980, where she continued teaching until her retirement in 2002.

Mary was a founding member of Catholic Charities Diocesan Board and President of the local Catholic Charities Board. In the early 70s she and her sister, Rosey, founded an emergency pregnancy service for the Fostoria area and this service functioned for over five years. Mary was actively involved for many years with the Fostoria Foundation for Life.

Mary was a lifelong sports fan, following the Cleveland Browns and the Cleveland Indians. She held season tickets for both the Toledo Rockets football team and the Lady Rockets basketball team. While in high school she was a member of the St. Wendelin marching band and continued to have a love of music throughout her life.

Visitation and services will be private at Hoening Funeral Home and St. Wendelin Catholic Church, Fostoria. Burial will follow in St. Wendelin Cemetery.

Thanks to Bridge Hospice for their kindness and gentle guidance during Mary’s final days. Additionally, Mary’s family would like to thank Fostoria Hospital Oncology Department and the Cleveland Clinic Taussig Cancer Center for their tremendous support and the always important Lonsway sense of humor through this difficult time.

Memorials are suggested to the Sisters of Notre Dame, c/o Hoening Funeral Home, 242 W. Tiffin St., Fostoria, OH 44830.

Online expressions of sympathy and shared memories may be made by visiting www.hoeningfuneralhome.com