Anthony James Peck, 52, of Alvada, passed away at 10:37 a.m., Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at the Bridge Hospice Care Center, Findlay.

He was born May 18, 1967 in Tiffin to the late Fred and Betty Peck. He married Mary Reinhart May 25, 2002 in Alvada and she survives in Alvada.

Also surviving is a son, Allen (Carolann) Peck, Newport News, Virginia; stepchildren, Jennifer (Kenneth) Elchert, Tiffin, Donald (Samantha) Lafontaine, Sycamore, Jason (Jamie) Moore, Monroeville, Chad (Andrea) Moore, Tiffin and Cody Moore, Tiffin; 17 grandchildren, 1 great-granddaughter; brother, Fred (Linda) Peck, Tiffin; sister, Carol (Jack) Prenzlin, Tiffin and Paula (Mark) Shiley, Tiffin. He was also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Kaleigha; sister, Mary; and nephew, Josh.

Anthony was a 1985 graduate of Columbian High School, Tiffin. He had been a semi truck driver, who loved fishing and spending time with the grandchildren.

There will be no services at this time, but a future memorial service will be announced.

Memorials are suggested to the family’s choice c/o Hoening & Son Funeral Home, 133 W. Tiffin St., Fostoria, Ohio 44830.

