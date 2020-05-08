William L. Haning, 46, of Fostoria, Ohio died Thursday, May 7, 2020 at the Bridge Hospice Care Center, Bowling Green. He was born October 4, 1973 in Tiffin, Ohio to Charles and Bessie (Setliff) Haning.

Surviving are mother, Bessie Haning of Fostoria, a sister, Amy (Chad) Bender of Kansas, three brothers, Roger (Tracy White) Haning in West Virginia, Charles and Christopher E. Haning both of Fostoria; nieces and nephews, Philip Riddle, Audrey and Abigail Bender, Cheyenne Haning.

William was preceded in death by his father, Charles Haning.

William worked at Petro in North Baltimore and attended the New Beginning Church.

He was a 1993 graduate of Lakota High School and enjoyed garage sales, flea markets and watching wrestling.

Visitation will be held Saturday, May 9, 2020 from 1-3 p.m. at the Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home, Fostoria, Ohio.

Memorials can be made to the Haning family c/o Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home, 301 W. Tiffin St. Fostoria, OH 44830.

