Robert Eugene Seifert, 83, died at 12:27 a.m. Wednesday, May 6, 2020 with his son and daughter-in-law by his side.

He was born Nov. 18, 1936, in Seneca County, to the late Agnes (Wagner) and Oswald Seifert. On Oct. 3, 1959, in St. Mary Catholic Church, Tiffin, he married the late Charlotte Amlin.

He is survived by his daughter, Mrs. Paul (Elizabeth Ann) Gibson of Bexley; two sons, Joseph Robert of Findlay and Daniel D. Seifert of Akron; grandchildren, Blake Joseph, Shelby Ann, and Catherine Ann; great grandchildren, Sawyer Ann and Beckett Joseph; two sisters, Helen Vadala of Tiffin and Ruth Ann Woods of Richmond, VA; two brothers, Louis of Atlanta, GA, and William of Shelby.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Charlotte; and siblings, John, Albert, Mary Rose, Margaret, Delores, Harold, Alice, Urban, Oswald Jr., Thomas and Dorothy.

Mr. Seifert, a refrigeration journeyman, retired from Tem-Con Inc. with over 35 years of service to small and local grocery stores across Ohio.

Mr. Seifert, or more well remembered as Bob, Uncle Bob, and Grandpa, loved playing sports, restoring classic cars, riding motorcycles, making home-made wine and working outside his homestead on CR 6. He graduated from McCutchenville High School in 1955, where he lettered in baseball and basketball as a Big Red. Bob enjoyed helping farmers and local small businesses maintain air conditioning and HVAC systems.

Mr. Seifert was a devout parishioner of St. Joseph’s, St. Mary’s, St. Nicholas, St. Boniface, and All Saints Catholic Churches.

His Mass of Christian Burial will be private at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Rev. Joseph Szybka officiating. Burial will be in St. Nicholas Cemetery, Frenchtown at 11:30 A.M. on Saturday, May 9, 2020.

A celebration of life ceremony will be planned at a future date.

Because of Bob’s trade skills, memorial contributions may be made to Vanguard Sentinel Career and Technology Center, 793 E. TR 201, Tiffin, Ohio 44883.

Hoffmann-Gottfried-Mack Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences can be sent and the guestbook signed at www.hgmackfuneralhome.com.