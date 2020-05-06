Michael Thomas Mullholand, 75, of Findlay, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020 in his home. He was born August 2, 1944 in Fostoria, Ohio to the late Alton and Violet (Piotter) Mullholand. On September 22, 1989, Michael married Kathleen Cook, she survives at home. Michael retired as a truck driver and was a member of the United Sportsman Club.

Michael is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Kathleen; sons, Ron (Natalie) Mullholand, Independence, KY, John (Tania) Bercaw, Fostoria, OH, Steve (Loretta) Bercaw, Findlay, OH, Doug Bercaw, Tiffin, OH; daughters, Stephanie (Tim) Kern, Risingsun, OH, Lorell Filliater, Montgomery, AL; 17 grandchildren, Nicole (Josh) Leber, Andrea (Josh) Ginnever, Danielle (Andrew) Sting, Steven M. Kern, Krysten Bercaw, Rachel Bercaw, Megan (Charlie) Arendorf, John Miller III, Amanda (Trevor) Wing, Lisa Miller, Joseph Bercaw, Katie (John) Smith, Erin (Cody) Koziel, Brett Filliater, Samantha Filliater, Marissa Bercaw, Alton J. Mullholand; 20 great-grandchildren; sister, Pat (Peck) Day, Fostoria; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by brothers, Jack, Don, Jerry, Bill, Lee Mullholand; sisters, Frances Daniels, Marilyn Stahl; son-in-law, Ed Filliater; and a great-granddaughter, Emma Halsey.

A Memorial Service for Michael will be held at a later date. HUFFORD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 1500 Manor Hill Rd, Findlay (419-422-1500) has been entrusted with the arrangements. Memorial contributions in Michael’s memory may be made to the Family in c/o Hufford Family Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.huffordfh.com.