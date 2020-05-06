David J. Faber, 77, of Fostoria, passed away at 1:50 a.m., Monday May 4, 2020 at his home after a brief illness.

He was born April 25, 1943 in Fostoria to the late Herman W. and Mary E. (Borer) Faber. He married Jane M. Schultz May 6, 1967 at St. Wendelin Catholic Church and she survives in Fostoria.

Also surviving are sons, Mark A. (Kimberly L.) Faber and John D. (Lisa M.) Faber, both of Westerville; grandchildren, Alexis, Aleah and Reese Faber; brothers, James P. (LeAnne) Faber, South Carolina, William S. (Maggie) Faber, Michigan and Michael J. (Nondas) Faber, Defiance; and sister, Susan J. (John) Droll, Fostoria.

Dave was a 1961 graduate of St. Wendelin High School and a United States Air Force veteran. He had been an engineer for CSX Railroad, owned Doug’s Tavern, Iron Horse Bar and Dave’s Sports Center, Fostoria. He was a member of St. Wendelin Catholic Church, USOA, Fostoria United Sportsmen Club and enjoyed supporting Pheasants Forever.

Dave’s many passions included: shooting trap, working on and rebuilding cars, playing softball, coaching his son’s little league baseball teams, fishing and playing golf. He was a Guy’s Guy. His humor was unique and he picked on you that meant he liked you!

There will be no public services at this time, but a future memorial tribute will be announced.

Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice c/o Hoening & Son Funeral Home, 133 W. Tiffin St., Fostoria, Ohio 44830

