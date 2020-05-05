Dolores J. Roth, 90, of Fostoria, passed away at 11:45 p.m., Friday, May 1, 2020 at Independence House, Fostoria, with her husband at her side.

She was born September 17, 1929 in Sandusky to the late William John and Mildred (Bickley) Gast. She married Walter A. Roth June 1, 1950, and he survives in Fostoria. They would have celebrated 70 years of marriage in one month.

Also surviving is a son, Walter A. (Barb) Roth Jr., Fostoria; grandchildren, Meredith Roth, Fostoria, and Matthew (Lindsey) Roth, Marysville; and great-grandchildren, Alexander Munoz and Connor Roth. She was preceded in death by brothers, William J., Charles F., Richard “Skip” and Norbert Gast; and infant sister, Vivian Gast.

Dolores was a 1948 graduate of Sandusky High School and in early years worked for Ohio Bell in Sandusky and Fremont. She had attended Hope Lutheran Church, Fostoria, was a Cub Scout Den Leader and member of the CCL. She also had taught swimming lessons at the city pool for the American Red Cross.

Visitation for family and friends will take place from 11 a.m.-12 noon Wednesday May 6, 2020 at HOENING & SON FUNERAL HOME 133 W. Tiffin St., Fostoria. Private services and burial will follow in Fountain Cemetery, Fostoria.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Bridge Hospice, Hope Lutheran Church or Independence House, Fostoria, c/o the funeral home.

