Lillian C. Schmitz passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at the age of 89 years at St. Francis Home.

Born March 20, 1931, in Tiffin, Lillian went on to proudly build a home in Tiffin in 1954 with her husband of 68 years, Bernard, where they raised their five children and lived there for the remainder of their lives.

A devoted homemaker, Lillian maintained a large garden which resulted in canning and freezing vegetables and fruits for the enjoyment of her family. Her tremendous cooking and baking skills were appreciated by all, particularly her special homemade pies. In addition, she was a proficient seamstress, creating stylish clothing for herself and her children.

Lillian spent many years in the management arena of retail — including Peck’s Drug Store and Big N, eventually retiring from B. Dalton Booksellers but keeping her avid reading hobby.

Lillian will be lovingly missed by her children, Colette (Harry) Scholten of Novi, Michigan, Diana Schmitz of Oregon, Ohio, Daniel (Patti) Schmitz of Tiffin, and Timothy (Pam) Schmitz of Fostoria, in addition to her six grandchildren, Nathaniel Forney, Nicholas Forney, Jennifer Bates, Jason Schmitz, Tyler Schmitz, and Carys Fitzgerald, and 12 great grandchildren. She will also be remembered by her numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, a daughter, Catherine Munson, a grandson, Troy Schmitz, and many brothers and sisters.

A memorial service as a celebration of Lillian’s life will be celebrated at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Tiffin at a later date.

Memorial donations in memory of Lillian may be made to Bridge Hospice of Findlay.

