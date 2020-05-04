Charles T. Noon, 64, of Fostoria, died April 28 at the Bridge Hospice Care Center in Findlay. He was born Aug. 3, 1955, in Carey to Thomas and Nancy (Lucas) Noon.

Survivors include his father, Thomas (Maxine) Noon of Findlay, brother Douglas (Sandy) Noon of Carey; and sister Nancy Noon of Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

Private arrangements are being handled by Mann-Hare-Hoening Funeral Home in Fostoria.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bridge Hospice in Findlay.

