James R. Reinhart, 86, of Fostoria, Ohio, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020 at the Good Shepherd Home, Fostoria, Ohio. He was born April 27, 1934 in Tiffin, Ohio to Herman & Hilda (Ross) Reinhart.

James is survived by sister Madeline (Fred) Swartz of Tiffin, daughters Kathy Gundlach of Sandusky & Pamela Brocklehurst of Pasadena, Maryland, grandson Matthew (Denise) Gundlach, great grandchildren Kayli Jaye & Tyler James Gundlach, all of Sandusky. He is also survived by devoted friend and companion Joanne Sabbagh.

He was a 1952 graduate of Tiffin Calvert High School, a lifetime member of the American Legion, the VFW, Moose Lodge #1567 and the Eagles Lodge #430, all in Fostoria. Jim served 4 years in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He worked as an electrician at Honeywell (formerly) Autolite retiring in 1998.

Visitation will be held Sunday, May 3, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. at the Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home, Fostoria, Ohio. Military Honors will be performed at 4:00 p.m. by the New Riegel American Legion.

Memorials can be made to Bridge Hospice.

