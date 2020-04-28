Margaret “Peggy” “Peggals” “Bramma” “Peggly Poo” Louise Ramsey, 87, of Fostoria, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Blanchard Valley Hospital, in Findlay.

She was born January 5, 1933 in Marion, Indiana, to Claude M. and Margaret L. (Moore) Janes. She married Robert B. Ramsey on June 19, 1955, and he preceded her in death on August 12, 1983.

Surviving, and cherishing her memory, are her children, Timothy (Amy) Ramsey, of Toledo, Jennifer (Randy Farney) Conner, of Findlay, and Patrick (Jacqueline) Ramsey, of Fostoria; six grandchildren, Adam (fiancé Maddie Ritter) Ramsey, of Carey, Brandon (Paige) Conner, of West Carrollton, Ohio, Kristin Conner, of Findlay, Madeline Ramsey, of Columbus, Hayden (Madison) Ramsey, of Fostoria, and Sydney Ramsey, of Fostoria; one great-granddaughter, Remi Mae Ramsey; three sisters, Suzanne Kilpatrick, of Findlay, Nancy (Richard Le Brue) Janes, of Weymouth, MA, and Terri (Dennis) La Rocco, of Findlay; and one brother, Donald (Linda) Janes, of Miamisburg, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her sister Barbara Treece, her brother Claude Janes, and an infant sister, Sondra Lee Janes.

Peggy was a 1950 Findlay High School graduate and went on to receive a Bachelor of Science degree from Bowling Green State University. Upon graduation, Peggy was an executive secretary for Marathon Oil in Findlay. She was then a devoted mother and wife for many years.

After the death of her husband, she became an Insurance Specialist, and eventually worked as a travel consultant with AAA. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Fostoria, where she served as Deacon, Elder, and Secretary. She was in the church choir, bell choir, church book club and serviced others by helping with the Feed My Kids program and charitable projects such as holiday food baskets. She was a master bridge player and belonged to numerous pinochle and bridge clubs. Peggy had a love for reading and games; she never let anyone win, not even her grandkids. She also loved the outdoors, trips to Beaver Lake, and campfires, Diet Pepsi, Wheat Thins, game nights, Thursday “sister” lunches, and Christmas Eve festivities. The loves of her life, however, were her children and grandchildren, whom she endlessly supported in all their activities. She was a “supermom.” In 1996, the Ramseys were voted Fostoria Family of the Year.

Private arrangements have been entrusted to MANN-HARE-HOENING Funeral Home, Fostoria.

Peggy will be laid to rest in Knollcrest Cemetery, Arcadia.

Memorial contributions may be considered to The Robert Ramsey Memorial Scholarship at Fostoria High School (Fostoria Education Association, earmarked for the Ramsey Scholarship Fund), the Alzheimer’s Association, or the Cancer Patient Services, Findlay.

