Thomas L. McGrain, 58, of Bloomdale, passed away at 4:37 p.m. on Monday, April 20, 2020, at his residence. He was born on September 24, 1961, to the late Leo and Mildred (Hammer) McGrain.

He married Jane Seiler and they were divorced. Tom is survived by his son, Tom (Kelly) McGrain II, of Portage; daughters: Katie (Adam Robson) McGrain of Fairview, PA, and Jessica (Alex Wynn) McGrain of Bloomdale; granddaughters: Lila and Ashlyn McGrain; brother, Bill (Tracey) McGrain of Valley City, OH; sister-in-law, Janet McGrain of Cygnet; many nephews; his beloved dog, Penny; and “granddogs”: Nugget, Addie, and Bo. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Steve McGrain.

Tom retired from the Wood County Garage in 2011. He was currently serving as a Bloom Township Trustee in Wood County, and had done so for many years. He was an avid supporter of the Elmwood wrestling program, and started the biddy wrestling program many years ago. He enjoyed jet skiing, snowmobiling, hunting, karaoke, and farming.

Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, all current services will be private family. There will be a public celebration of Tom’s life at a later date.

Burial will be in Weaver Cemetery, Bloom Township.

Arrangements are being handled by SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Elmwood Biddy Wrestling Program.

