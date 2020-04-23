Cory James Gwiner, 34, of Fostoria, passed away unexpectedly Monday, April 20, 2020, at his home.

Cory was born October 7, 1985 in Fostoria to Gary Curry Gwiner and Christine Lynette Cole, who both survive in Fostoria. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Earl and Ruth Gwiner and Mike and Brenda Kramb.

Cory attended Fostoria City Schools and was a proud Eagle Scout with Troop 450. He loved kayaking, camping and would be seen walking his dog “Jake,” a black lab. But most of all Cory will be remembered as a very smart, kind and humble young man. He was loved, and will be dearly missed.

Private family services will take place.

