John Fitzgerald Miller, 56, of Greenville, South Carolina, and formerly of Fostoria, died April 8 in Tiffin.

He was born on Jan. 26, 1954, in Woodruff, South Carolina, to the late Thomas Lee Miller and Maggie (Thompson) Miller; his mother survives him in Greenville.

Other survivors include his son, Elijah Miller; and siblings Harold Kelly Miller, Janice Miller, Vellissa Annette Miller and Raymond Marcell Miller, all of Greenville.

Private arrangements are being handled by Mann-Hare-Hoening Funeral Home in Fostoria.

