Gary D. Pfotenhauer, 77, of rural Risingsun, died Sunday at home. He was born Aug. 16, 1942, in Toledo to the late William and Doris Pfotenhauer.

Survivors include brothers Rodney (Judy) and William (Sandy), both of Toledo, and Allen (Etsuko), of Malabar, Fla.

Services for will be private. Burial will be in Bradner Cemetery.

Memorials can be made to the Wood County Humane Society of the ALS Northwest Ohio chapter.

