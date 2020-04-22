David Michael Shively, 54, of Fostoria, passed away at the Bridge Hospice Care Center on Monday, April 20, 2020. He was born on October 23, 1965, to the late Michael J. and Karin B. (Riedel) Shively.

He married Lisa Karn on November 1, 1986 and she survives, along with their three children: Matt Shively, Dustin (Kasey) Shively, and Shawna (Juan) Broadstock; and five grandchildren: Olivia, Elliott, Miles, Ariella, and Thea. Also surviving are two sisters: Michaela (Roger Collingwood) Eskins and Sandra (Phillip) Witt.

He was also a retired EMT-Firefighter for the Risingsun Volunteer Fire Department. Dave enjoyed cooking, riding motorcycles, guns, and most of all, spending time with his grandkids.

With the current social distancing guidelines, the family will hold a celebration of his life at a later date. Memorial contributions can be given in care of Lisa for the benefit of the grandchildren and online condolences can be sent by visiting coldrencrates.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, and online condolences may be left at to coldrencrates.com.