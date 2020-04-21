Elizabeth Ann Jones, 59, of Fostoria, passed away at her home on Sunday, April 19, 2020.

She was born on January 11, 1961 in Toledo, to B. Gale and Ann (Hilsenbeck) Fritz.

Her parents later divorced and her mother survives her in Toledo. Also surviving are her son, Justin Jones, of Sandusky; her brother, Dan Fritz, of Clyde; and her fiancé and care giver, Lee Bickmyer Sr., of Fostoria. She was preceded in death by her father.

Elizabeth had a great love of the outdoors, camping, campfires, the American flag, and German Shepherds. She had a keen sense of humor and a zest for life.

Her family would like to extend a special “Thank You” to Bridge Hospice for their care and compassion.

Mann-Hare-Hoening Funeral Home, Fostoria, has been entrusted with private arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be considered to the family C/0 the funeral home.

