Donald S. Schalk, 89, of Tiffin, made his heavenly journey on April 19, 2020 at home surrounded by family.

He was born August 31, 1930 in Fostoria to Linus and Berneda (Clouse) Schalk. He married Dorothy G. (Bishop) Schalk, his wife of 67 years, on April 18, 1951.

He is survived by his sons, Wayne (Vicki) Schalk of Uhrichsville, Ohio, Patrick (Kathy) Schalk of Pataskala, Ohio and Stephen (Jane) Schalk of New Riegel; daughter, Elaine Horvath of Tiffin; 14 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; 2 brothers, Eugene (Betty) Schalk of Fostoria and Larry (Bernie) Schalk of Maryville, Tennessee; sister, Mary Lou Lee (Ralph) of Fostoria; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Dorothy in 2018; and sister, Rose Ann (Schalk) Nye.

Donald was a 1948 Valedictorian graduate of St. Wendelin High School, Fostoria and served in the U.S. Navy from Dec. 27, 1950 to Oct. 6, 1954, stationed aboard the USS Bon Homme Richard in the Pacific Theater during the Korean Conflict. He was a 66 year member of the New Riegel American Legion.

Donald was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church and was a communion distributor for many years. He was a driver for Sohio/BP and retired after 35 years of service. Don enjoyed working outdoors, visiting with and helping his family.

He was involved with the Boy Scout and Explorer troops for 50+ years and served as a local leader and then a board member before becoming a District Commissioner. Don was prestigiously honored with both the Silver Beaver and St. George Awards. He was a friend to all and will be deeply missed.

His Mass of Christian Burial will be private at St. Mary Catholic Church with Rev. Matthew Rader officiating. Burial will be at 11:15 a.m. on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church, Bridge Hospice or to the Boy Scouts of America.

Hoffmann-Gottfried-Mack Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.

