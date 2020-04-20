Ostolla “Sally” Baker, 81, of Fostoria, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020 at her home. She was born April 27, 1938 in Pineville, KY to Guy & Laura (Miracle) Hoskins. She first married Jack Peace, she then married Edward Baker and he passed away in August of 1975.

Surviving are son Donnie (Glenda) Peace of Salado, TX, daughters Sharon Harris and Regina Scott both of Fostoria, 23 grandchildren, 55 great grandchildren, 8 great great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, sons Darrell & Richard Peace, brother Robert Hoskins, sisters Sadie Thompson, Mae Pursifull, Goldie Hedrick, 1 grandson & 1 great grandson.

Sally retired as a dietician at the Good Shepherd Home in Fostoria, and worked as a waitress for many years. She was a member of the Fostoria Moose and Eagles clubs and loved making crafts, bingo and cooking for her family.

Graveside services will be held Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. at Fountain Cemetery, Fostoria, Ohio with Chaplain Kathy Fenimore officiating. Burial will be in Fountain Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at the Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home, Fostoria, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Bridge Hospice.

