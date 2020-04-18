Lori Ann Wilson, 54, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020 surrounded by her family.

Lori was born to Dale and Marilyn (Frankart) Wilson on August 4, 1965 in Toledo. She graduated from Woodmore High School in 1983 and received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Social Work from BGSU in 1988. She furthered her education at Eastern Michigan University and obtained her Master’s Degree in Social Work in 2000.

Lori spent her twenty-three and a half year career with Lucas County Children Services as a caseworker and then ongoing unit supervisor. Lori was proud to be a part of her unit. She enjoyed working with her colleagues, and was a passionate mentor to trainees entering the field she had dedicated herself to. She was also an active contributor to her community, having volunteered many hours with Friends of Lucas County Children Services and Gold Retriever Rescue Resources.

Lori loved to spend time walking her fur friends, Joey and Luke, in Toledo Metroparks, as well as vacationing at Lake Michigan. She enjoyed shopping, reading, taking wine and painting classes and traveling to gather with friends to share the stories of their lives. Spending time with her family was a high priority for Lori.

Lori is survived by her significant other, Patricia Ann Harrelson of Toledo; parents, Dale and Marilyn Wilson; siblings, Lisa (Phil) Farris and Dale Wilson; niece and nephews, Brandon, Hunter, Stephanie, and Andrew; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her sister-in-law, Christina Wilson.

Lori existed with an unshakeable optimism and love for life, even in the face of great struggle. These traits, among others, resulted in a lifetime of friends new and old. Four of her favorites were her pets, Pepsi, Pete, Steeler and Rommel.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to Compass Dog Rescue or Friends of Lucas County Children Services.

A Memorial Service celebrating Lori’s life will be held at a later date.

