Gerald “Jerry” Moyer, 88, of Fostoria, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020 in Lindsey, Ohio. He was born April 17, 1931 in Green Spring, West Virginia to David & Olive (Iser) Moyer.

Surviving are daughters Ruth Moyer of Lindsey, Janice Rainey of Fostoria, son William Moyer of Indianapolis, Indiana, companion Annette Shuall of Fostoria, brothers Les (Linda) Moyer & John (Karen) Springberg, both of MI., Bill (Jerry) Davis, sisters Virginia, Alta, Barb, Patty, grandchildren Tonya (Dan) Diekman of Lindsey, Mark (Lisa) Scott, Danny (Andrea) Ohler, Ashley & Amanda Moyer, Laura (Eric) Cecil, many great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by parents, son Gerald Moyer Jr., brothers Felix, Herb, Irvin & an infant Glenn, sisters Timmy & Katherine.

Jerry retired as a setup man at Autolite in Fostoria. He loved riding motorcycles, dirt bikes, snowmobiles and going fishing.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, April 18, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at Kansas Cemetery, Kansas, Ohio with Pastor Paul Myers officiating. Visitation will be held Saturday, April 18, 2020 from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at the Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home, Fostoria, Ohio Burial will be in Kansas Cemetery, Kansas, Ohio.

Memorials can be made to the American Cancer Society or ProMedica Hospice.

