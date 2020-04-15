Janet Gilberg (nee Preis), 92, former Fostoria resident, died on March 29th in Englewood, New Jersey due to complications from the coronavirus.

Janet was born in Ashland, Ohio, was raised in Fostoria, Ohio, and graduated from Ohio State University in 1949, where she majored in Political Science. After graduation, she married her Sunday School sweetheart, Stanford H. Gilberg, of Fremont, Ohio, and together they ran the family business, The Preis Store, in Fostoria and Ashland, Ohio.

Janet was the emotional center of the business, referring to helping customers as “taking care” of them. She saw herself not just as a businesswoman, but as a community member providing a service, whether she was helping someone put together the perfect outfit, or helping a man find something special for his wife for Christmas.

Janet was involved in many social organizations in Fostoria, including The United Way, Altrusa, Meals on Wheels, and the Bureau of Concern. She had always wanted to be a teacher, and for many years she volunteered with testing 4-year-olds entering kindergarten. Young children lit up when she spoke to them in her gentle, kind way.

Janet and Stanford were divorced in 1990, by which time she had moved to Shaker Heights, Ohio to be close to her mother and her sister. In 2017, Janet moved to New Jersey to be closer to her eldest daughter and family.

Janet is survived by Mateel Kretch, her sister and best friend; her children, Jack Gilron and his wife Amy, David Gilberg and his wife Gail, Arlene Kraus and her husband Bud, and Hannah Gilberg (aka Barbara) and her husband David Weiss; her grandchildren Ro’ee Gilron and his wife Tiffany, Miryam Gilron and her husband Achiad, Yishai Gilron and his partner Rachel, Gabe Kraus and his wife Rachel, Bree Kraus and her fiance Nikita, and Nigel Weiss; and her great-grandchildren, Ayala, Noam, and Adam — all of whom she adored without measure. Janet will be missed by her many nieces and nephews, and extended family members with whom she kept in contact over the years.

Our mom touched many lives and will be greatly missed.