Donald H. Law, of Findlay and formerly of Columbus, was called home to be with his Heavenly Father on Saturday, April 11th, 2020, surrounded by his family after a six year battle with dementia.

He was born on January 4th, 1942 to Chester and Dorothy (Ish) Law in Fostoria, Ohio. He then married Carol Y. Pete on September 9, 1967. Dad was preceded in death by both of his parents, 7 brothers and 1 sister with one remaining sister Dorothy (Mick) Veres surviving.

He is survived by Carol, his three daughters, Penny (Ken) Welker, Tammy (Mike) Bankey, and Stacy (Timothy) Bisbee, six grandchildren; Bodie Bankey, Shala Bisbee, Sunni Peterson, Sari (James) Sayer, Kyeiden Bisbee, and Lilliana Bisbee. He also had two great-grandchildren, Abel Sayer and Elia Bisbee. He also leaves behind his beloved Chihuahua, Kuk, who never left his side. Always there to protect my dad from anyone who might invade his space.

Dad served in the United States Air Force from 1960-1964 and was able to travel the world while serving his country. He retired from Allied (Honeywell) in Fostoria. Years after retirement he moved to Columbus, Ohio, where he enjoyed volunteering at various places. Wherever he felt like he might be able to help, he did. He formed many close relationships and helped many people in his time. His wisdom went way beyond his years even from an early age. As we age we recognize this and see what a truly valuable and amazing gift this was. He also had a gift with animals and children as all seemed to love him when they met him.

Dad came back to Findlay to stay with Tim, Stacy, and his grandchildren for support and love as he fought the battle for 6 long years bravely and courageously. He fought this disease like a true champion, never fearful even though he knew what was to come. He consoled us early on when the diagnosis was made. A true testimony to the strength he had. We were the blessed ones to have him here everyday and dad was able to recognize us until the end. He spent the last week of his life fighting to let go of his earthly body to make it home. In the end he was able to open his big, blue eyes to see the Glory of God coming for him.

We are hard troubled on every side, yet not distressed; we are perplexed, but not in despair; persecuted, but not forsaken; cast down, but not destroyed.

2 Corinthians 4: 8-9

Arrangements have been entrusted to COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME and online condolences can be shared with the family by visiting coldrencrates.com.