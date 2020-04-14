Mary Kay (Yarnell) Mauricio, 59, of Fostoria, died Friday. She was born Feb. 6, 1961, to the late Daniel and Harriett (Phillips) Yarnell.

Survivors include children Beth and Mark Mathias, brothers Daniel (Margie) Yarnell, Lester Yarnell and James Yarnell and sister Peggy (Harold) Hebert.

Services for will be private.

Memorial contributions may be gifted to the family in care of Hanneman Funeral Home, 201 Osborn Ave., Findlay, OH 45840 or through the funeral home website.

