Angela M. Poland, 32, of Fostoria, died Saturday at her home. She was born Aug. 30, 1987, in Fostoria to Richard Poland and Melissa Miller.

Surviving are mother Melissa Miller, father Richard (Roseann) Poland, son Richard “Ricky” Evans II, brother Richard Poland and sisters Felicia Poland and Frankie Wyant, all of Fostoria.

A celebration of life will be conducted at a later date.

Memorials can be made to the Poland family in care of Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home, 301 W. Tiffin St. Fostoria, Ohio, 44830 or at www.hffh.net.

