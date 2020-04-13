Brenda K. Kramb, 71, of Fostoria, passed away Thursday April 9, 2020 at her home.

She was born June 2, 1948 in Fostoria to the late Dale W. and Betty L. (Cooley) Bennett. She married Michael J. Kramb April 6, 2002 in Fostoria and he preceded her in death October 19, 2019.

Surviving are daughters, Christine L. Cole, Fostoria and Robyn (Mark) Cherichetti, South Daytona, Florida; and a sister, Janet (Steve) Kuhn, Tiffin.

There will be no services at this time. Burial is in St. Wendelin Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Heartland Hospice c/o Hoening & Son Funeral Home 133 W. Tiffin St., Fostoria, Ohio 44830.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made by visiting www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.