Gary William Scherger, age 74, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Holy Thursday, April 9, 2020, at Blanchard Valley Hospital in Findlay.

He is survived by his wife Sandra, whom he married on June 5, 1970 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Bascom. He is also survived by his children Jennifer Haas (Roy), Daniel Scherger (Julie), Angela Konecny (Anthony), and Christopher Scherger (Alisha), and grandchildren Haley, Brittney, and Bryan Haas; Kristen and Mark Scherger; Kendra, Greg, and Korie Konecny; and Austin and Braylin Scherger.

He was born in Tiffin on July 2, 1945, to Gerald and Imelda (Brickner) Scherger. He was the older brother of the late Joseph Scherger and surviving Sandra McCarty and Sharon Frisch.

Gary was a dedicated teacher and coach. He graduated from St. Wendelin in 1963. He pursued his Bachelor’s Degree in Education at Defiance College and earned his masters degree from Bowling Green State University. While he studied at Defiance College, he played football and was on the National Champion team in 1963. He began his teaching career at St. Wendelin High School, where he worked from 1967 through 1972. He then spent the majority of his career at Lakota High School and retired in 2007.

His coaching career also began at Saint Wendelin High School as the head track coach and the assistant football coach. When he transitioned his teaching career to Lakota High School, he became the head track coach to the boys in 1972 until 1989, guiding them to eleven conference championships. He also became head track coach to the girls from 1985 to 1989, leading them to three conference championships and a Girls’ Division II State Championship in 1987 and was named “Coach of the Year” by the High School Athletic Association. He continued his coaching career as the assistant track coach until 2006. He was also a football coach for Lakota High School from 1973 to 1980. In 1979, he led his team to a 9-1 season, where they gained the title of League Champions.

Gary was an avid hunter, fisherman, and golfer. He liked to cheer on the Buckeyes, Browns and Indians, but his favorite activity was to watch his grandchildren participate in sports and school events.

Kirkpatrick-Behnke Funeral Home of Findlay, Ohio is in charge of the arrangements. Due to the Coronavirus, there will be no visitation and the Catholic mass will be private. Gary will also have a private burial at Saint Michael Cemetery in Findlay.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Saint Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the American Cancer Society.

“You will go out in joy and be led forth in peace.” – Isaiah 55:12