Shelia Janice Myers, age 88, of West Millgrove, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on July 20, 1931, in Willshire, Ohio, to the late Roy & Jesse (Irelan) Frank.

She married Roux Myers on May 31, 1958, and he passed away on February 19, 2007.

Surviving are her sons, Neil Myers of West Millgrove, Ohio, Randy (Judy) Myers of St. Mary’s, Ohio; daughter, Carol (Darrell) Kidd of Westville, Oklahoma; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Roux; sons, Rick Myers, Larry Myers; sisters, Trolus Kahn, Vernie Osborn; brothers, Buddy Frank, Bobby Frank.

Janice retired from the RCA/Harris Corporation in Findlay, Ohio. She enjoyed spending time at her cottage on Lake Loramie.

Services for Janice will be private. Memorial donations may be made to the West Millgrove Volunteer Fire Department or Heartland Hospice. Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne, Ohio, will be handling her arrangements. On-line condolences may be made to Janice’s family at www.barndtfuneralhome.org.