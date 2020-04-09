Harold L. Shultz, 102, Tiffin, died Monday at St. Francis Home, Tiffin. He was born September 11, 1917, in Tiffin, to Otto P. and Louise A. (Wagner) Shultz.

Survivors include a son Charles O. (Jana) Shultz of Milton, Ga.

Private visitation will be at Traunero Funeral Home and Crematory, Tiffin, Ohio. A private funeral Mass will be at St. Mary Catholic Church, with the Rev. Matthew Rader officiating. Burial will be in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Francis Home.

Condolences may be done www.traunerofuneralhome.com.