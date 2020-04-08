Bernadine M. Brady, 91, of Fostoria, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 3, 2020 in the comfort of her son’s home. She was born on January 12, 1929 in Fostoria to the late Russel and Edith (Echelbarger) Clark. She married George H. Brady and they later divorced.

Bernadine worked a short time at Allied and the Old State Theater in downtown Fostoria, before retiring after 39 years at the Roppe Corporation, with many thanks to Tony Roppe and Don and Judy Miller. Bernadine was a strong minded, independent person. Just give her a screw driver and a hammer and watch out!

Bernadine is survived by her sons, Gary (Pat) Brady of Fostoria, Larry Brady of Florida, Michael (Margaret) Brady of Fostoria; grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Russel “Bud” (Mary) Clark. She was preceded in death by her sister, Wanda (John) Dull.

Per Bernadine’s wishes, there will be no formal services. A private burial will be held. HUFFORD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 1500 Manor Hill Rd., Findlay (419-422-1500) has been entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.huffordfh.com.