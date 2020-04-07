Steven P. Durst, 63 of Fostoria, Ohio died Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Fostoria ProMedica Hospital. He was born July 15, 1956 in Fostoria, Ohio to Virgil & Louise (Newsome) Durst.

He married Cindy Durst February 14, 1975. She passed away October 7, 2011.

Surviving are daughters Stephanie Hill-Hernandez & Samara Jones both of Fostoria, brothers Dennis Durst of Tiffin & Eric Durst of Fostoria,13 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren.

He is preceded by his parents, wife, brother Kevin Durst & granddaughter Jamese Williamson.

Steve was a self-employed mechanic, a U.S. Army veteran & attended Fostoria High School.

He was a master mechanic & enjoyed working on cars, riding motorcycles and loved aggravating his family and friends. He was known as the “best supervisor” A celebration of life will be held privately by his family.

Memorials can be made to the Durst family c/o Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home, 301 W. Tiffin St., Fostoria, Ohio.

