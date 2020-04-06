Wendell Joseph Holman, 79, Redwood City, California, died Thursday, April, 2, 2020. He was born in Seneca County TO William Holman & Esther (Kieffer) Holman.

Survivors include his wife, Sandra Sue Compton; two sons, Todd Holman of Ft. Myers, Florida, and Rodney Holman of Redwood City; one daughter, Kristin Holman Olson, Redwood City; grandchildren, Ashley (Chris Hyatt) Holman of Cheraw, South Carolina, Greta and Sofia Olson, both of Redwood City; brothers and sisters, Wayne Holman of Independence, Doris Bise of Findlay, Gayle (Mary) Holman of Findlay, Roger (Kathy) Holman of Fostoria, Gerry Holman of Indianapolis, Indiana, Margaret “Peg” (Steve) Whitman of Fostoria, and Dennis Holman of Toledo.

He was preceded in death by one sister Marilyn Smith McCoy.

Wendell loved his family and friends and lived and loved life to its fullest.

A celebration of Wendell’s life will be at a later date.

Memorials can be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.