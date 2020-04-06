Elizabeth G. Faust, 101, of Fostoria, Ohio passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020 at the Good Shepherd Home, Fostoria. She was born November 2, 1918 in Hollister, Ohio to Earnest & Goldie (Williams) Schonborn. She married Edward Faust December 30, 1941 in Napoleon, Ohio. He died in June of 1981.

Surviving are daughters Rhea Jean Adams of Fostoria, Marjorie Butler of New Athens,

17 Grandchildren, many great grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, sons David & Harold Faust, brothers Henry, Earnest, Guy, Herbert & Bill, sister Marie & grandchildren Brian, Lisa & Davey Faust.

Elizabeth retired from Home Window in Fostoria and also worked at Flo’s Diner. She was an active member of Trinity Untied Brethren Church in Fostoria. She volunteered for 30 years at the Fostoria Sharing Kitchen, she enjoyed crocheting, sewing and knitting. She also loved to cook, bake and take care of her yard.

Graveside services will be held Friday, April 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Fountain Cemetery, Fostoria, Ohio with Pastor Mark Self officiating. Visitation will be private and burial will be at Fountain Cemetery, Fostoria, Ohio.

Memorials can be made to the Fostoria Sharing Kitchen.

Local arrangements were handled by Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home, Fostoria, Ohio.

