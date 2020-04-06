Elaine Mildred Hunt, 85, of Tiffin, died at 4:32 pm Thursday, April 2, 2020, at her residence.

She was born January 3, 1935, in Fostoria, to Orville S. and Esther M. (Kelbley) Miller. She married Robert S. Hunt on August 17, 1956 and he preceded her in death on November 27, 2008.

Survivors include three daughters, Veronica Hunt of Tiffin, Cindy Dunne of Dublin, and Sarah Hanna of Tiffin; four grandchildren, Thomas (Mary Jo) and Sonia Dunne, and Jeremy and Gabbi Hanna; and one brother, Donald (Judy) Miller of Fostoria.

She was also preceded in death by a brother, David Miller.

Mrs. Hunt was a 1953 graduate of St. Wendelin High School. She was a retired businesswoman, having owned San-Mar Pharmacy, B & K Home Medical Services, 2 nursing homes, and ECS Billing & Consulting. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Mohawk Country Club, Y-Wives, and the YMCA Board. She was a community advocate, leading many fund-raising campaigns including those which built the YMCA and the Frost-Kalnow Stadium.

Elaine loved her family unconditionally and her grandchildren were her pride and joy. She loved attending their school activities and was their biggest cheerleader and supporter. Her entrepreneurial spirit never waned even in retirement. She had a big heart and was always there to help those who came to her for advice or help. She loved to play bridge, golf and spending time with family and friends.

Private funeral liturgy will take place at St. Joseph Catholic Church, with entombment in the Seneca Memory Gardens Mausoleum.

A celebration of life will be at a later date, due to the current health concerns.

Memorials may be made to Calvert Catholic Schools, St. Joseph Church, Tiffin Food Pantry, Mercy Health Tiffin Hospital, or F.A.C.T (Financial Assistance for Cancer Treatment).

Arrangements are under the direction of Traunero Funeral Home and Crematory, 214 S. Monroe St., Tiffin, Ohio 44883 (419)447-3113.

