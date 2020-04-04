Emily L. Hemminger, 61, of Fostoria, passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020, at the Bridge Hospice Care Center in Findlay.

She was born December 19, 1958, in Tiffin, to Paul L. and Marie E. (Geiger) Koehl.

Emily is survived by her husband, Robert “Bob” Hemminger, sons, Anthony (Andrea) Hacker, of Tiffin, Brandon (Missy) Hemminger, of Bowling Green, Ross Hemminger, of Las Vegas, NV.; daughter, Kristin (Dan) Anderson, of Bradenton, Fla.; brothers, David W. Koehl, of Tiffin, and Thomas E. (Lorie) Koehl, of Bradenton, Fla.; sister, Carol A. (Craig) Smith, of Tiffin; grandchildren, Austin Hacker, of Tiffin, Hailey Hemminger, of Bowling Green, Ella Hemminger, of Bowling Green, and Andellow Losey, of Tiffin; aunt Freda M. Perry, of Tiffin; numerous nieces and nephews; and her special fur baby, Winnie.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Marie, and uncle, Donald Perry.

Emily was a Tiffin Columbian High School graduate. She co-owned Bloomville Flower & Gift Shop, along with her aunt. She also worked at Paper & Ink in Tiffin for 25+ years. She enjoyed doing crafts, art, painting, and was a great cook, as well as a baker, aspiring at one time to open her own bakery. She formerly served on the board of CASA.

Emily loved to go on cruises and most of all Emily most enjoyed being with her family and her grandchildren.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bridge Hospice, Findlay, and at Emily’s request, please do one random act of kindness in her memory.

Private arrangements are being handled by MANN-HARE-HOENING Funeral Home, 407 N. Countyline St., Fostoria.